Keegan-Michael Key will star alongside Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose and Madalen Mills in Netflix's first live-action musical 'Jingle Jangle'.
Keegan-Michael Key has joined the cast of Netflix's musical 'Jingle Jangle'.
The 48-year-old actor-and-comedian will star alongside Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose and Madalen Mills In the streaming service's first live-action musical written-and-directed by David E Talbert.
The musical will tell the story of a ''cobblestone world'' that comes to life in which an ''embattled toymaker'' and his ''precocious granddaughter'' create a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.
The streaming service acquired the holiday musical back in December 2017 and the film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a 2020 release.
The 'Key & Peele' star is also part of Disney's live-action remake of 'The Lion King' playing one of the villainous hyenas who is named Kamari.
Keegan joins an all-star cast that includes the likes of Donald Glover as a young Simba, Beyonce as Nala and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa respectively.
James Earl Jones reprises his role as pride leader Mufasa from the original film.
