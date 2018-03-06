Keegan-Michael Key felt ''really nervous'' while waiting to see if Jordan Peele had won an Academy Award.

The 39-year-old actor and filmmaker made history by becoming the first African America to win Best Screenplay at this year's Oscars on Sunday (04.03.18) for his directorial debut 'Get Out'.

And Jordan's close friend and collaborator Keegan wasn't surprised at the win but admitted he felt like he was watching his ''kid brother'' play in the Super Bowl.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Vanity Fair after party: ''I thought, 'OK, I'm gonna be fine. I'm not gonna be nervous. I'm just gonna send good vibes.

''And then I got really nervous. It was like my kid brother was the quarterback at the Super Bowl.

''I'm so proud of him, and it's so well deserved. I don't think it was a big surprise.

''It's such an original, singular, entertaining, thrilling story that he's been working on for almost a decade, and I just couldn't be more proud of him.''

The two comedians shot to fame for their America comedy series 'Key & Peele' which ran from 2012 to 2015.

Keegan also shared pictures on his Twitter account as he waited to find out whether his close friend had won the prestigious golden statue.

After the award was announced, Keegan uploaded a picture of himself, 'The Late Late Show' producer Ben Winston and Jordan's fiancée Eliza Pugliese and wrote: ''Congrats to my partner in laughs @JordanPeele on his first Oscar. #oscarssopeele. (sic)''

Ben also uploaded a picture of Key jumping in the air after hearing his close friend had received the award.

He captioned the image: ''Great moment here when Jordan Peele wins for 'Get Out' ! (sic)''