The synopsis of 'John Wick: Chapter Three' has revealed details of the eagerly awaited new movie.
A new synopsis has teased 'John Wick: Chapter Three'.
Keanu Reeves is reviving the role of the hitman in the Chad Stahelski-directed thriller, which is due out in 2019, and a new synopsis has given fans of the franchise an insight into what they can expect.
The synopsis reads: ''John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons ... he's being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds.
''The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental's manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he's 'Excommunicado' - membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members.
''John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Stahelski previously revealed his ambitions for the new film, saying it will be more ''intricate'' than the earlier installments.
He said: ''We want, not so much to go bigger on the third one, but to show you more of the intricacies of the world ... I feel like there are all these different subtleties that I skipped over in number two, that I'd like to go back to on [chapter three] and show you the inner workings of different parts of New York.''
