Keanu Reeves admits Winona Ryder calls him ''husband'' 27 years after their 'Dracula' marriage.

The two stars got married in the 1992 movie, and the actress revealed last year it could be the real deal after director Francis Ford Coppola hired a real Romanian priest for the scene.

Asked if that means she is actually his wife, Keanu joked to The Talk: ''That's what Winona says...

''Yeah once in a while I'll get a text, 'Hello husband'. I didn't really believe her but Francis Ford Coppola the director of 'Dracula' contacted Winona and said publicly that yeah that actually happened the priest did a full ceremony and Winona and I got married.''

Keanu starred as Jonathan Harker in Coppola's movie 'Dracula', with Winona appearing as his character's partner Mina.

The pair portrayed a couple once again when they reunited for 'A Scanner Darkly' 14 years later in 2006, and have also teamed up on 2009's 'The Private Lives of Pippa Lee' and last year's movie 'Destination Wedding'.

Speaking last summer, Winona said: ''We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life.

''In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married.''

And around the same time, the 47-year-old actress admitted she has always had a playful soft spot for her co-star, although she has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

During a joint interview, she said: ''I had a pretty big healthy crush on him.''

Keanu, 54, replied: ''I had a big healthy crush on you too.''