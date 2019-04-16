Keanu Reeves claimed that he was once blacklisted from Fox for 14 years after turning down a movie role.
Keanu Reeves was once blacklisted from Fox for 14 years.
The 54-year-old actor has claimed that the studio stopped him appearing in any of their films after he turned down a role in 'Speed 2' - after the first edition in 1994 propelled him to global stardom - to play Hamlet in a regional stage production in Winnipeg, Canada
The 'Matrix' star compared his situation to being put in ''movie jail'' and revealed that he didn't work with Fox again until 2008's sci-fi reboot 'The Day the Earth Stood Still'.
In an interview with GQ magazine, as their May cover star, he said: '' I didn't work with [Fox] again until 'The Day the Earth Stood Still'.''
The studio eventually cast in Jason Patric opposite Sandra Bullock in their 1997 sequel 'Speed 2: Cruise Control'.
Keanu hasn't made a major studio movie since 2013's '47 Ronin' however is still keen on action movies - and admitted that he'll keep working on the 'John Wick' franchise - in which he stars as the titular hit man who sets out on a mission to find the men who broke into his home, stole his vintage car and killed his puppy - as long as the demand is there.
He said: ''[He'll take it] As far as my legs can take me. As far as the audience wants to go.''
The original 2014 crime thriller grossed $88.8 million at the international box office while its sequel 'John Wick: Chapter Two' made an impressive $171,218,382 worldwide.
The franchise's third instalment 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' is set to be released later this year and will follow the legendary hit man as he fights his way out of New York when a $14 million contract on his life makes him the target of the world's top assassins.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...