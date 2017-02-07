Keanu Reeves would ''love'' to make 'John Wick 3'.

The 52-year-old actor stars as the titular hitman in both 2014's 'John Wick' and its upcoming sequel 'John Wick: Chapter 2' - which is to be released later this month - and has said he would be happy to take up the character for a third instalment if the audience continue to enjoy the franchise.

Asked by Entertainment Weekly magazine if he would do another movie, Keanu said: ''Absolutely. I love the character and the world. Whether or not I get the chance to do another chapter is really up to the audience.

''If they enjoy what we did -- and hopefully they do, fingers-crossed, I really dig it -- but if they do enjoy it, then I'll have the chance to continue the story of the character and the world.''

And the star also opened up about the upcoming sequel which takes place ''five days'' after the ending of the first movie, and said the main focus is about ''John Wick fighting for John.''

He said: ''When we last left John Wick he was going off into the sunset -- the moonset -- with him and his dog.

'''John Wick 2' takes place maybe five days after that. Big picture, the story is about someone from John's past calling in what we call a marker. And basically, if John doesn't do [what the holder of the marker wants], he dies. If he kills the person who holds his marker, I die because of the rules of the Continental.

''John is on a mission to reclaim his life again. To me, it's about John Wick fighting for John.''

'John Wick: Chapter 2' was directed by Chad Stahelski and also stars rapper Common, Ruby Rose, Ian McShane, and Peter Stormare, among others.