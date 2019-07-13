Keanu Reeves has described starring in 'Toy Story 4' as an ''honour''.

The 54-year-old actor lent his vocal talents to Canadian stuntman toy Duke Caboom in the latest installment of the franchise and he ''absolutely loves'' his daredevil animated alter ego.

He said: ''It has been an incredible experience, an honour.

''Duke Caboom is very brave and he has a lot of heart.

''He's a daredevil stuntman. I absolutely love Duke Caboom.''

Just like Duke, Keanu rides a motorcycle but he's not gone without accidents on the high-powered vehicle.

He admitted: ''I had a motorcycle accident in Topanga Canyon and it was at night, so I yelled out for help.

''Out of the darkness, someone yelled, 'Help is on the way!'. I never met them but saw an ambulance coming, so thank you for that.''

But the accident didn't put the 'Speed' star off riding a motorbike and he still enjoys the ''thrill'' of getting out on the road.

He told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I love the vibration, the movement and the independence. It's quite thrilling.

''There's a physical pleasure and it's a great place to think and to feel - or not to think and not to feel.''

As well as riding his motorbike, Keanu also finds meditation beneficial for his mental state, though he doesn't do it very often any more.

He said: ''I fall into it once in a while, I don't meditate regularly.

''But I recommend it. It's calming.''