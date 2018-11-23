Keanu Reeves has landed a mystery role in 'Toy Story 4', according to Tim Allen.

The 65-year-old comedic actor - who voices the part of Buzz Lightyear in the computer-animated film franchise - has revealed that the Hollywood star will also voice a small part in the much-anticipated new movie.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Tim shared: ''Keanu Reeves has got a great part.

''Actually, a little inside story, even [Reeves] said - gentle, wonderful guy that he is - 'This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.' And his character does have an edge to that. And the guy said, 'So we calmed him down a little bit,' and they reminded me his toy is only that big.''

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks - who voices the part of Woody in the money-spinning film series - previously admitted the ending of the upcoming movie will be emotional.

In fact, Tom couldn't even face any of the movie's makers during the final scene because he was worried he'd be overcome by the occasion.

He said: ''When I went in for my last day of recording I wanted to have my back to them because usually you are facing them.

''But, I didn't want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn't see me.

'''Toy Story' is going to have an impactful ending ... When I realised what they were going for I realised this is a moment in history.''