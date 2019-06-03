Keanu Reeves is set to star in 'The Eternals'.

The 'Toy Story 4' actor is reportedly preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with a role in the upcoming mysterious project, which is set to enter production at the end of summer.

According to MCU Cosmic, the 'Speed' actor is still in negotiations for an unknown role in the blockbuster and has yet to sign a deal to star alongside the likes of Richard Madden.

It was previously claimed the 'Rocketman' star was in talks to play Ikaris, who is fuelled by cosmic energy in the movie, with one plot line of the film involving a love story between his character and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.

Ma Dong-Seok was also reported to have joined the cast, along with Angelina Jolie.

The 48-year-old actor - who is best known to audiences for 2013 zombie thriller 'Train To Busan' - and the 'Tourist' star's parts are too being kept under wraps for the time being.

The movie, which is being helmed by Chloe Zhao, is based on the 1976 Marvel comics by Jack Kirby.

Fictional species The Eternals are offshoots of the evolutionary process, and they were intended to be the Earth's defenders, which sees them do battle with the Deviants.

The film will be Jolie's first superhero outing, but she has starred in a comic book movie before - 2008's 'Wanted', which was an adaptation of Mark Millar and J.G. Jones series of the same name.

'Ruin' writers Matthew and Ryan Firpo have signed up to pen the script for the movie, and Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige will produce the picture.