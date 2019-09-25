Keanu Reeves has teased the four instalment of the 'Matrix' movies is ''very ambitious''.
The 55-year-old actor - who is reprising his role as Neo in the hit film franchise - refused to divulge too much information about the fourth instalment but did say he is ''absolutely'' excited for Neo's storyline in the new film.
Reeves admitted he had read the script and said he was ''absolutely'' excited about his character's story arc. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added: ''It's very ambitious. As it should be!''
Back in August, Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures confirmed Reeves and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity, would both be back for the new instalment.
The franchise's co-creator, Lana Wachowski - who created the universe with her sister Lilly Wachowski - is set to write, direct and produce the film.
She said in a statement: ''Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now.
''I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.''
Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, Toby Emmerich, added: ''Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative filmmaker - and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter.''
The Matrix Trilogy kicked off in 1999, with two sequels, 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', both out in 2003.
It's not currently known if Laurence Fishburne will be back as Morpheus, although it has been suggested that they may audition for an actor to play a younger version of the Captain of the Nebuchadnezzar.
