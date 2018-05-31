Keanu Reeves has reportedly jointed the cast of 'Always Be My Maybe'.

The 53-year-old Hollywood star is said to be attached to Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy, written by 'Fresh Off The Boat' collaborators Ali Wong and Randall Park - who will also both star in the movie - and 'Grimm' writer Michael Golamco.

According to Variety, Reeves has now joined the all star ensemble alongside 'Lost' actor Daniel Dae Kim as the pair are set for major supporting roles as filming is ready to kick off in Vancouver, Canada.

Although their characters haven't been announced yet, they join a stellar cast already featuring 'House' actor Charlyne Yi, 'Deadpool' star Karan Soni, Vivian Bang ('Yes Man'), rapper Lyrics Born, Michelle Buteau ('Key and Peele'), Susan Park ('Fargo') and James Saito ('Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles').

The project - slated for a 2019 release - will see Wong and Park as childhood sweethearts who lose touch for 15 years, and later cross paths as adults living in San Francisco.

Now, their lives couldn't be more different though - with Wong playing a celebrity chef, while Park's character is a struggling musician still living at home.

However, the old romantic spark still remains.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Reeves would be reprising one of his most famous roles alongside Alex Winter in a new 'Bill & Ted' movie three decades after 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' was released in 1989.

The duo will be back as Theodore ''Ted'' Logan and Bill S Preston Esq in 'Bill & Ted Face The Music', with Alex confirming the news on his Twitter account.

He wrote on the social media site: ''We're tuning the air guitars. #BT3 (sic)''

Producers announced the exciting news at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday where it was also announced that writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon would return for the sequel with Dean Parisot confirmed as taking the helm of the comedy movie.

It is believed the film will follow the story of Bill and Ted as they deal with their responsibilities to their families now they are coming up to middle age.