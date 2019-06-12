Keanu Reeves says ''it's been really nice'' to be embraced so much by people around the world, and to have such diverse projects to work on.
Keanu Reeves says ''it's been really nice'' to be embraced so much by people around the world.
The 'John Wick' actor has been praised by people for his big screen roles, his respectful poses with female fans in photos and his surprise appearance at the E3 video game expo over the weekend.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: ''It's been really nice and special for me. Just how well the 'John Wick' film was received and then also recently with 'Always Be My Maybe' and then being connected with [game developer] CD Projekt Red.
''I've just had the chance to be working with really cool people and be a part of really cool projects. And so to be here with 'Toy Story 4' is a lot of fun. It's nice when it's nice.''
Despite earning universal plaudits and respect, the 54-year-old star - who also stars in upcoming video game 'Cyberpunk 2077' - recently admitted he is ''lonely''.
He admitted he doesn't have ''anyone'' in his life at the moment that he can see building a romantic relationship with, but he hopes it'll happen for him one day because he has a lot of love to give to the right person.
Keanu previously said when asked what he thinks about love: ''You mean romantic love?
''You know, I'm the lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it'll happen for me.''
The 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' star certainly knows how to win over the heart of a girl as he pulled out all the romantic stops for his first proper girlfriend.
He explained: ''I was 17 and I had an older girlfriend who turned me on to a lot of music. I had this car with these speakers in the back; she turned me on to bands like Joy Division, the Violent Femmes.
''We would get in the car, drink a little, do this or that, and I'd put the speakers on top of the car, and we'd go to a park and we'd dance.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...