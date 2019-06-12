Keanu Reeves says ''it's been really nice'' to be embraced so much by people around the world.

The 'John Wick' actor has been praised by people for his big screen roles, his respectful poses with female fans in photos and his surprise appearance at the E3 video game expo over the weekend.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: ''It's been really nice and special for me. Just how well the 'John Wick' film was received and then also recently with 'Always Be My Maybe' and then being connected with [game developer] CD Projekt Red.

''I've just had the chance to be working with really cool people and be a part of really cool projects. And so to be here with 'Toy Story 4' is a lot of fun. It's nice when it's nice.''

Despite earning universal plaudits and respect, the 54-year-old star - who also stars in upcoming video game 'Cyberpunk 2077' - recently admitted he is ''lonely''.

He admitted he doesn't have ''anyone'' in his life at the moment that he can see building a romantic relationship with, but he hopes it'll happen for him one day because he has a lot of love to give to the right person.

Keanu previously said when asked what he thinks about love: ''You mean romantic love?

''You know, I'm the lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it'll happen for me.''

The 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' star certainly knows how to win over the heart of a girl as he pulled out all the romantic stops for his first proper girlfriend.

He explained: ''I was 17 and I had an older girlfriend who turned me on to a lot of music. I had this car with these speakers in the back; she turned me on to bands like Joy Division, the Violent Femmes.

''We would get in the car, drink a little, do this or that, and I'd put the speakers on top of the car, and we'd go to a park and we'd dance.''