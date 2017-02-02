The Matrix actor grew up as the son of costume designer and performer Patricia, which meant mingling with a lot of big stars as a youngster. Although Keanu barely remembers his encounter with the Poison singer, one moment does stand out.

“I grew up in Toronto and I lived on this street called Hazelton and there was a recording studio (near) there called Nimbus 9 and my mother was in costume design, she was in rock ’n’ roll, in the business, and they had friends and she had friends, and so Alice Cooper – I’m told – babysat me. I don’t know how that could possibly happen, but it did... Supposedly,” he grinned on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (01Feb17).

“I don’t know, I was a little one. But I do remember that there was fake poo in the fridge. I remember that – somehow that connected. Oh I’m sure he remembers that. ‘Oh yeah I was babysitting Keanu...’”

In another blast from the past the 52-year-old was reminded of his stint as a co-host on kids’ interview show called Going Great when he was a teenager. In a humorous clip demonstrating how the star “improvised” on set Keanu was seen chatting to a young boy at a teddy bear convention, before taking the cuddly toy and pretending it was attacking him.

“They fired me after the first year. I got one year of going, ‘Great’, and then it just it was just not going at all,” he sighed. “I was thinking that maybe I got the show cancelled, but there was one more year after me. It was a lot of fun.”

Fans can next see Keanu back in action in new movie John Wick: Chapter 2, reprising his role as the titular retired assassin, and it’s recently been announced he’ll be returning to his goofy alter ego Ted in the upcoming currently Untitled Bill & Ted Project.