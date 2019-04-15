Keanu Reeves spends his evenings DJing ''until four in the morning''.

The 54-year-old actor is also a skilled musician, and has said that whilst he doesn't get the chance to listen to music as much as he'd like to these days, he does still have occasions where he ''gets the records out'' and ends up DJing to himself until the early hours of the morning.

He said: ''Once in a while, I have the moments, where you drink the whiskey and you get the records out and you start doing the DJ thing until four in the morning.''

In the 1990s - shortly before he began starring in the 'Matrix' movies - Keanu was the bass player in a grunge band called Dogstar, and although he doesn't think the group were very good, he still had the ''biggest grin'' on his face whenever they played.

He added: ''We played Milwaukee Metal Fest. Got killed. I think we played close to [New York hardcore-punk legends] Murphy's Law. Imagine. So we played a Grateful Dead cover, at Milwaukee Metal Fest.

''We were like, 'They hate us. What are we doing here? What can we do? Let's do the Grateful Dead cover.' They were just like, 'F**k you, you suck'. I had the biggest grin on my face, man.

''I guess it would have helped if our band was better.''

The 'John Wick' star could even make a return to music in the future as he says he often doesn't think about his ''career future'', and is open to possibilities after realising he wasn't done with doing his own stunts - despite thinking he'd throw in the towel in his ''mid-40s''.

When asked by GQ magazine when he thought he'd give up stunts, he said: ''I haven't really thought about my career future, or what was going to happen, until really recently. Probably my mid-40s.''