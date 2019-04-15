Keanu Reeves spends his evenings DJing ''until four in the morning'', although he doesn't get to listen to music that often any more.
Keanu Reeves spends his evenings DJing ''until four in the morning''.
The 54-year-old actor is also a skilled musician, and has said that whilst he doesn't get the chance to listen to music as much as he'd like to these days, he does still have occasions where he ''gets the records out'' and ends up DJing to himself until the early hours of the morning.
He said: ''Once in a while, I have the moments, where you drink the whiskey and you get the records out and you start doing the DJ thing until four in the morning.''
In the 1990s - shortly before he began starring in the 'Matrix' movies - Keanu was the bass player in a grunge band called Dogstar, and although he doesn't think the group were very good, he still had the ''biggest grin'' on his face whenever they played.
He added: ''We played Milwaukee Metal Fest. Got killed. I think we played close to [New York hardcore-punk legends] Murphy's Law. Imagine. So we played a Grateful Dead cover, at Milwaukee Metal Fest.
''We were like, 'They hate us. What are we doing here? What can we do? Let's do the Grateful Dead cover.' They were just like, 'F**k you, you suck'. I had the biggest grin on my face, man.
''I guess it would have helped if our band was better.''
The 'John Wick' star could even make a return to music in the future as he says he often doesn't think about his ''career future'', and is open to possibilities after realising he wasn't done with doing his own stunts - despite thinking he'd throw in the towel in his ''mid-40s''.
When asked by GQ magazine when he thought he'd give up stunts, he said: ''I haven't really thought about my career future, or what was going to happen, until really recently. Probably my mid-40s.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...