The 52-year-old actor is back as his retired assassin alter ego in John Wick: Chapter 2, who this time is unwillingly hired by an Italian gangster to target the head of a crime syndicate. The film is set to hit cinemas later this week (beg06Feb17), but Keanu is already keen to get working on another instalment.

"Absolutely," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I love the character and the world. Whether or not I get the chance to do another chapter is really up to the audience. If they enjoy what we did - and hopefully they do, fingers-crossed, I really dig it - but if they do enjoy it, then I'll have the chance to continue the story of the character and the world."

Director Chad Stahelski takes the helm once again, with Ruby Rose, Ian MCShane and Keanu's The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne all starring in the second flick. It picks up less than a week after the first movie ended with John walking into the distance with his pet dog.

Keanu who has admitted he has struggled in recent years to land movies could have had sci-fi movie Passengers under his belt as well, but due to scheduling clashes the star was forced to drop out and pass the role to Chris Pratt.

"I think what Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence did with that was really amazing. They're such a wonderful actor and actress," he told Yahoo.

"I was really happy for my producing partner, Stephen Hamel who developed that script, and Jon Spaihts, the writer. Everyone worked so hard for so long. I'm just happy that beautiful story got told by such wonderful people."