Keanu Reeves is a big fan of sci-fi movie Passengers, even though he had to bail on the film.
The movie star was attached to the space drama for years before schedules got in the way and he had to pass on the role to Chris Pratt.
But Keanu isn't bitter and he recently saw the film, admitting he was very impressed.
"Being someone who is involved from the very beginning, I think the first draft of that script was 2007, brilliant script,” Keanu told Yahoo. “I think what Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence did with that was really amazing. They’re such a wonderful actor and actress...
"I was really happy for my producing partner, Stephen Hamel who developed that script, and Jon Spaihts, the writer. Everyone worked so hard for so long. I'm just happy that beautiful story got told by such wonderful people.”
The finished film also featured Keanu's The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne.
