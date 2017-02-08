Keanu Reeves doesn't consider himself to be a real action star, because so many of his movie stunts can only be pulled off onscreen by real professionals.
The Matrix star reprises his role as a retired assassin in new film John Wick: Chapter 2, and while he had to ensure he was in top form to shoot a series of high-energy fighting and racing sequences, he insists they don't qualify as true stunts.
"I don't do any of the stunts," he told U.S. show The Chew. "Stunt people do stunts! I do as much action as I possibly can... I'm punching, I'm throwing people, I'm flipping people, I'm throwing cars around, I'm running, I'm jumping (in this movie)... (but) that's not stunts (sic)."
Keanu admits he would love to actually take real hits, like career stuntmen and women do, but he's nowhere near qualified to tackle that kind of action.
"There's a scene where John Wick gets hit by a car - I'm not doing that!," he laughed. "I wanna do that, but then I'm getting hit by a car, and then I can't do anything (if I really got hit)!
"They have a specialist, a stuntman, who can actually get hit by a car and he pops (back) up (on his feet). I'm not at that level yet."
The John Wick sequel reunites Keanu with his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, and he had a blast starring alongside the 55-year-old, who he describes as: "The man, the myth, the legend!"
"We forged a friendship during the Matrix trilogy and we've kept in touch ever since and it was really cool to get the chance to work with him again," the actor shared. "He's great."
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...
Kai is a half-English and half-Japanese outsider who was exiled from his homeland, beaten within...