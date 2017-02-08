The Matrix star reprises his role as a retired assassin in new film John Wick: Chapter 2, and while he had to ensure he was in top form to shoot a series of high-energy fighting and racing sequences, he insists they don't qualify as true stunts.

"I don't do any of the stunts," he told U.S. show The Chew. "Stunt people do stunts! I do as much action as I possibly can... I'm punching, I'm throwing people, I'm flipping people, I'm throwing cars around, I'm running, I'm jumping (in this movie)... (but) that's not stunts (sic)."

Keanu admits he would love to actually take real hits, like career stuntmen and women do, but he's nowhere near qualified to tackle that kind of action.

"There's a scene where John Wick gets hit by a car - I'm not doing that!," he laughed. "I wanna do that, but then I'm getting hit by a car, and then I can't do anything (if I really got hit)!

"They have a specialist, a stuntman, who can actually get hit by a car and he pops (back) up (on his feet). I'm not at that level yet."

The John Wick sequel reunites Keanu with his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, and he had a blast starring alongside the 55-year-old, who he describes as: "The man, the myth, the legend!"

"We forged a friendship during the Matrix trilogy and we've kept in touch ever since and it was really cool to get the chance to work with him again," the actor shared. "He's great."