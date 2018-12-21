Keanu Reeves has ''ideas for days'' for the future of the 'John Wick' franchise, according to director Chad Stahelski.
The 54-year-old actor recently shot 'John Wick: Chapter 3' - which is set for release in 2019 - and the Hollywood star is keen to return to the money-spinning series, according to director Chad Stahelski.
Chad told Entertainment Weekly: ''I enjoy making these movies because there's no limit.
''We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions.''
In the 'John Wick' movies, Keanu plays the role of a retired hitman.
And the Hollywood star is apparently eager to return to the franchise, provided 'John Wick: Chapter 3' proves to be a box-office success.
Chad explained: ''If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career.
''If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we're in the entertainment business. We'll let the audience figure that out.''
Earlier this year, meanwhile, a synopsis revealed details of 'John Wick: Chapter 3'.
It read: ''John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons ... he's being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds.
''The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental's manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he's 'Excommunicado' - membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members.
''John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City. (sic)''
