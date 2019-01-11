Keanu Reeves says being cast in 'Toy Story 4' has been a ''lot of fun''.

The 54-year-old actor has an unknown new role in the Disney Pixar animated film, directed by Josh Cooley, and he admits getting the call for the part was a ''really cool'' moment.

Speaking to Collider about how he got cast, Reeves said: ''I have no idea but I got a call which was really cool, out of the blue from the lovely people at Pixar and the creators of this continuation of the story. They pitched the character to me and we spoke and they allowed me to, kind of, riff on it and I've done four recording sessions with them so far and it's been a lot of fun.''

Reeves joins veteran 'Toy Story' duo Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, and Tom Hanks, back as cowboy Woody, and many other returning actors in the sequel which is set for a June 2019 release.

Reeves role is shrouded in mystery but Allen did let slip that 'The Matrix' star is voicing a pint-size toy that is similar to Buzz.

In an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' last November, Allen said: ''Keanu Reeves has got a great part ... His toy is only that (indicating with thumb and forefinger) big.''

He then shared his hesitance that at first his character sounded ''too much like Buzz Lightyear'' but was ''calmed down a bit'' thanks to Reeves' input.

Reeves recently teamed up with Alice Eve for their upcoming flick 'Replicas', which sees him play widowed neuroscientist Will Foster, who dreams of creating a clone with the memories of his dead wife (Eve) after she is killed in a traffic accident.

Opening up about the film, Reeves added: ''I guess in terms of the technology we're looking at cloning, we're looking at manipulation of consciousness, transference of consciousness and the possibility of what it could be to have a technology of a transferable consciousness. I guess that's it's looking at it from a compassionate side, and then it's looking at it from a capitalistic, industrial side.''

Reeves is also set to be seen in noir action thriller 'John Wick 3: Parabellum' later this year.