Keanu Reeves admits it was a ''really cool'' moment when he got the call from Pixar to be in 'Toy Story 4'.
Keanu Reeves says being cast in 'Toy Story 4' has been a ''lot of fun''.
The 54-year-old actor has an unknown new role in the Disney Pixar animated film, directed by Josh Cooley, and he admits getting the call for the part was a ''really cool'' moment.
Speaking to Collider about how he got cast, Reeves said: ''I have no idea but I got a call which was really cool, out of the blue from the lovely people at Pixar and the creators of this continuation of the story. They pitched the character to me and we spoke and they allowed me to, kind of, riff on it and I've done four recording sessions with them so far and it's been a lot of fun.''
Reeves joins veteran 'Toy Story' duo Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, and Tom Hanks, back as cowboy Woody, and many other returning actors in the sequel which is set for a June 2019 release.
Reeves role is shrouded in mystery but Allen did let slip that 'The Matrix' star is voicing a pint-size toy that is similar to Buzz.
In an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' last November, Allen said: ''Keanu Reeves has got a great part ... His toy is only that (indicating with thumb and forefinger) big.''
He then shared his hesitance that at first his character sounded ''too much like Buzz Lightyear'' but was ''calmed down a bit'' thanks to Reeves' input.
Reeves recently teamed up with Alice Eve for their upcoming flick 'Replicas', which sees him play widowed neuroscientist Will Foster, who dreams of creating a clone with the memories of his dead wife (Eve) after she is killed in a traffic accident.
Opening up about the film, Reeves added: ''I guess in terms of the technology we're looking at cloning, we're looking at manipulation of consciousness, transference of consciousness and the possibility of what it could be to have a technology of a transferable consciousness. I guess that's it's looking at it from a compassionate side, and then it's looking at it from a capitalistic, industrial side.''
Reeves is also set to be seen in noir action thriller 'John Wick 3: Parabellum' later this year.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...