Keanu Reeves is proud of his multicultural heritage but doesn't see himself as a ''a spokesperson'' for Asian stars in Hollywood.

The 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' star - who was recently immortalised at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles - identifies as a person of colour, having been born in Lebanon and now a Canadian citizen, who has ancestors of Chinese, Hawaiian and English decent.

The 54-year-old star has admitted he hopes his successful career shines a light on how hiring people of all ethnicities is the way forward for the movie industry in terms of onscreen representation.

Speaking to Essence magazine, he said: ''I'm not a spokesperson.

''I hope that whatever opportunities I've had, or the work that I'm doing, in some way can entertain and can also - I don't want to say teach - but have something of value come out of it.''

The blockbuster franchise - which sees Reeves star as the titular assassin - features actors from all different backgrounds from Halle Berry (Sofia), who is of African-American decent, to Hawaiian star Mark Dacascos (Zero), and director Chad Stahelski says the film appeals ''cross-culturally'' and ''internationally'' because of having a cast made up of people of all different ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

The filmmaker add that they are ''fortunate to have the following we do, and have it resonate so well--with not just one demographic of an audience--to have it [resonate] cross-culturally...as well as internationally.''

Meanwhile, Reeves - who has had a varied career having starred in blockbuster franchises such as 'The Matrix' and 'Speed' to comedy 'Bill & Ted' - told the crowd at his induction at the TCL Chinese Theatre that it was an ''honour'' to lay his mark next to some of Hollywood's greats and admitted he is ''very grateful'' to the fans who have ''embraced'' the films he's made which have ''changed [his] life''.

He said: ''It is a great honour to be here and to be invited to this remarkable, historical, magical place.

''To be included amongst all of the incredible artists who have made their mark here over the past 92 years, to be a part of this Hollywood tradition started by Sid Grauman all those years ago and which continues to this day, I thank you. Thank you very much.

''I have been a part of some films that have been embraced, and I am very grateful.

''They have changed my life. They have given me life. They have provided life.

''And I'm very grateful to the people who have enjoyed these films. Without your support, I am not standing here.''