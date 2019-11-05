Keanu Reeves has fuelled speculation he is dating Alexandra Grant after holding hands with her on the red carpet at the weekend.
Keanu Reeves walked the red carpet holding hands with Alexandra Grant at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday (02.11.19).
The 55-year-old actor - who hasn't been pictured with a partner for years - fuelled speculation he has found love as he posed for photos with the 46-year-old artist as they entered the Gucci-sponsored event in Los Angeles
Their high-profile appearance comes shortly after the 'Matrix' star was spotted walking arm-in-arm with Alexandra as they left a West Hollywood sushi bar.
According to the New York Times, the pair first met at a dinner party in 2009 and began collaborating on their first book, 'Ode to Happiness' shortly afterwards.
They have a joint venture, X Artists' Books, which works to produce titles that ''wouldn't fly at larger imprints.''
The 'Speed' actor - whose daughter Ava was tragically stillborn in December 1999, just a month before his girlfriend Jennifer Syme died in a car accident - admitted earlier this year that he felt ''lonely'' but hadn't given up hope of finding love.
He previously said when asked what he thinks about love: ''You mean romantic love? You know, I'm the lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it'll happen for me.''
The 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' star certainly knows how to win over the heart of a girl as he pulled out all the romantic stops for his first proper girlfriend.
He explained: ''I was 17 and I had an older girlfriend who turned me on to a lot of music. I had this car with these speakers in the back; she turned me on to bands like Joy Division, the Violent Femmes.
''We would get in the car, drink a little, do this or that, and I'd put the speakers on top of the car, and we'd go to a park and we'd dance.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...