Keanu Reeves walked the red carpet holding hands with Alexandra Grant at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday (02.11.19).

The 55-year-old actor - who hasn't been pictured with a partner for years - fuelled speculation he has found love as he posed for photos with the 46-year-old artist as they entered the Gucci-sponsored event in Los Angeles

Their high-profile appearance comes shortly after the 'Matrix' star was spotted walking arm-in-arm with Alexandra as they left a West Hollywood sushi bar.

According to the New York Times, the pair first met at a dinner party in 2009 and began collaborating on their first book, 'Ode to Happiness' shortly afterwards.

They have a joint venture, X Artists' Books, which works to produce titles that ''wouldn't fly at larger imprints.''

The 'Speed' actor - whose daughter Ava was tragically stillborn in December 1999, just a month before his girlfriend Jennifer Syme died in a car accident - admitted earlier this year that he felt ''lonely'' but hadn't given up hope of finding love.

He previously said when asked what he thinks about love: ''You mean romantic love? You know, I'm the lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it'll happen for me.''

The 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' star certainly knows how to win over the heart of a girl as he pulled out all the romantic stops for his first proper girlfriend.

He explained: ''I was 17 and I had an older girlfriend who turned me on to a lot of music. I had this car with these speakers in the back; she turned me on to bands like Joy Division, the Violent Femmes.

''We would get in the car, drink a little, do this or that, and I'd put the speakers on top of the car, and we'd go to a park and we'd dance.''