Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles for a fourth 'Matrix' film.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures have confirmed the pair - who play hackers Neo and Trinity respectively - will be back on screens for another instalment of the blockbuster sci-fi series.

The franchise's co-creator, Lana Wachowski - who created the universe with her sister Lilly Wachowski - is set to write, direct and produce the film.

She said in a statement: ''Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now.

''I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.''

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, Toby Emmerich, added: ''Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative filmmaker - and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter.''

The Matrix Trilogy kicked off in 1999, with two sequels, 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', both out in 2003.

It's not currently known if Laurence Fishburne will be back as Morpheus, although it has been suggested that they may audition for an actor to play a younger version of the Captain of the Nebuchadnezzar.

Lead star Keanu had previously claimed he was unaware if a fourth movie would happen.

He said: ''Remaking 'The Matrix'. I don't know. Maybe it's ... I don't know anything about it.''

The movies follow a group of humans trapped in a virtual reality and the franchise has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide since it began two decades ago.

According to Variety, the fourth movie could begin production as soon as early 2020.

Meanwhile, Keanu is also set to reprise his role of Ted in the upcoming reboot, 'Bill & Ted Face The Music', alongside Alex Winter (Bill).

And the Hollywood legend is also expected to return in the titular role for a follow-up to the recently released 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum', which is expected in 2021.