Keanu Reeves has held talks with Marvel for ''almost every film [they] make''.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed his team are keen to sign the 'John Wick' star up to a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and despite holding multiple discussions with the 54-year-old star, they are yet to find the right motion picture for him.

He told ComicBook.com: ''We talk to him for almost every film we make.

''We talk to Keanu Reeves about ... I don't know, when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.''

Feige also revealed Marvel spoke to Jake Gyllenhaal ''multiple times'' about starring in one of their projects, before he signed up for forthcoming film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to play Mysterio.

Reeves is expected to make his long-awaited Marvel debut in 'The Eternals' after the 'Toy Story 4' actor was linked to the movie earlier this month.

The 'Speed' actor was reported to be still in negotiations for an unknown role in the blockbuster, which is due to start production at the end of the summer, alongside the likes of Richard Madden.

The film, which is being helmed by Chloe Zhao, is based on the 1976 Marvel comics by Jack Kirby about fictional species The Eternals, who are offshoots of the evolutionary process.

They were intended to be the Earth's defenders, which sees them do battle with the Deviants.

Angelina Jolie and Ma Dong-Seok are also said to have joined the cast, but their reported roles are being kept under wraps.

Feige is to produce the motion picture, which will be penned by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.