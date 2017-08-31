Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are to star in 'Destination Wedding'.

The Hollywood stars will team up for a third time after appearing alongside one another in 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' and 'A Scanner Darkly', and production has already wrapped on their latest project.

Producer Robert Jones said: ''When comedy is seated in character and truth it's both funny and moving, and on that basis Vic's screenplay is one of the best I've read in a long time.

''Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are wonderfully skilful actors and their chemistry on-screen truly brings these irascible characters to life.''

Reeves and Ryder will portray two unpleasant wedding guests who come together over their mutual misery during the weekend-long event.

Victor Levin has written and directed the forthcoming film, while Gail Lyon and Elizabeth Dell will produce the motion picture alongside Jones, whose The Fyzz Facility is fully financing the film.

Reeves starred as Jonathan Harker in Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 movie 'Dracula', with Ryder appearing as his character's partner Mina.

The pair portrayed a couple once again when they reunited for 'A Scanner Darkly' 14 years later in 2006.

Reeves played detective Bob Arctor, who went by the codename Fred, with Ryder appearing as his girlfriend Donna Hawthorne.

One of Reeves' latest roles saw him reprise the part of hitman John Wick for 'John Wick: Chapter 2' earlier this year and he also played Dr. William Beckham in 'To the Bone'.

Ryder's last movie role was in 2015 drama 'Experimenter' alongside Peter Sarsgaard, but she is currently appearing as Joyce Byers in popular TV series 'Stranger Things'.