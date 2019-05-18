Keanu Reeves also had a crush on Sandra Bullock when they starred in 'Speed'.

The 'Ocean's 8' actress confessed in December that she found it ''really hard'' to work on the 1994 disaster movie because she fancied the 54-year-old Hollywood star, and now he has admitted that he felt the same way.

During his appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', a clip was shown from the film, and afterwards host Ellen asked: ''Did you know that she had a crush on you?''

To which he replied: ''She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her either.''

Asked why they never dated, the 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' star replied: ''We were working!''

The pair went on to star in 2006's 'The Lake House', and Keanu gushed: ''It was nice to go to work. She's a wonderful person.''

Ellen told Keanu that the 'Bird Box' star - who has been dating photographer Bryan Randall since 2015 - is taken now so he has missed his chance.

The comedienne quipped: ''I believe she's in a relationship now, the window closed.''

Sandra had recalled how she couldn't keep her eyes off the ''handsome'' and ''sweet'' actor - who played the lead role of Los Angeles police officer Jack - and struggled to be ''serious'' during filming the intense flick.

She admitted: ''I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome.

''It was really hard for me to be serious [during the filming of 'Speed']. He would look at me and I'd [giggle].''

When Ellen quizzed the 54-year-old actress on whether or not she got to date Keanu, she replied: ''Never. I guess there was something about me that he didn't like.''