'John Wick 4' will be released in May 2021.

Studio Liongate has confirmed a fourth instalment in the blockbuster action movie franchise - which stars Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman - and a text message was sent to fans setting a release date of May 21 in exactly two year's time.

Announcing the scheduling, the company said: ''You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021.''

News of a new addition to the film series comes after it was revealed that 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' knocked 'Avengers: Endgame' off the top of the US box office over the weekend.

The adrenaline-fueled adventure unseated the Marvel Cinematic Universe juggernaut - which enjoyed three weekends at number one - with an opening weekend of $57 million, and around $92 million brought in worldwide.

The third instalment in the saga's haul is the best of the franchise so far, almost doubling the $30.4 million earned by its predecessor.

Meanwhile, leading man Reeves was recently honored and immortalised at the TCL Chinese Theatre as he planted his feet in wet cement at the ceremony in Hollywood earlier this month.

According to CBS Los Angeles, it took the 54-year-old star three attempts to get his signature carved into the concrete tribute correctly.

Reeves - who has had a varied career having starred in blockbuster franchises such as 'The Matrix' and 'Speed' to comedy 'Bill & Ted' - told the crowd it was an ''honor'' to lay his mark next to some of Hollywood's greats and admitted he is ''very grateful'' to the fans who have ''embraced'' the films he's made, which have ''changed [his] life''.

He said: ''It is a great honor to be here and to be invited to this remarkable, historical, magical place.

''To be included amongst all of the incredible artists who have made their mark here over the past 92 years, to be a part of this Hollywood tradition started by Sid Grauman all those years ago and which continues to this day, I thank you. Thank you very much.''