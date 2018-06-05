'Bill & Ted 3' will start filming in January 2019.

The long-awaited third instalment of the comedy movie has been spoken about for years, and it finally appears that there are concrete plans in place to bring the ambition to reality, with the movie set to begin shooting on January 10 next year, according to Omega Underground.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to return to the roles of Theodore 'Ted' Logan and William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. respectively, while Dean Parisot will direct.

No official release date has yet been announced, but with filming set to begin early next year, it's likely that the movie will hit cinema screens in late 2019 or early 2020.

Meanwhile, Keanu's decision to return to the 'Bill & Ted' franchise was confirmed last month by Alex, who announced the news on his Twitter account.

Alex, 52, wrote on the social media site: ''We're tuning the air guitars. #BT3 (sic)''

It was also announced by the makers of the movie that writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon would return for the sequel, while Dean was confirmed as the director of the comedy.

It is believed the film will follow the story of Bill and Ted as they deal with their responsibilities to their families now they are coming up to middle age.

The first two movies in the franchise, 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' and 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey', were released in 1989 and 1991 respectively, and both have developed a cult following over the years.