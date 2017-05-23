Kaya Scodelario says 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' will offer a ''great goodbye'' to the series' characters.

The 25-year-old actress stars as Teresa Agnes in the trilogy of movies based on the 2009 James Dashner novel 'The Maze Runner', and has said the final instalment - which is due for release in 2018 - is set to tie up ''all the loose ends''.

Speaking to ScreenRant.com, Kaya said: ''Yeah. We just wrapped filming. And I think we are really saying a great goodbye to these characters and we are tying up all the loose ends. This is a rescue mission movie. They want to catch Minho. They are breaking into W.C.K.D and we are kind of trying to understand the decision Teresa did in the last movie. That she is not just a betrayer.''

'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' was originally supposed to hit cinema screens in February this year, but was forced back after lead actor Dylan O'Brien - who plays Thomas - suffered injures in March 2016 when he fell from the roof of a moving vehicle that he was strapped to and needed time to recover before returning to set.

Director Wes Ball believed Dylan would be ''fine'' to return to work after a few weeks of rest, as he took to Twitter at the time to write: ''It's scary seeing your friend get hurt, but fortunately, Dylan is going to be just fine. After a few weeks of rest and recovery he'll be back up and running to finish our adventure together.''

However, Dylan's publicist Jennifer Allen released a statement a month later in April saying he needed ''more time'' to recover.

She said: ''His injuries are very serious, and he needs more time to recover.''

As Kaya told Screen Rant, filming has now wrapped on the final instalment of the franchise, and is expected to be released in January 2018.