Kaya Scodelario has taken to Instagram to warn the people of London to ''watch out'' because she has now started driving lessons.
The 25-year-old actress - who was last seen in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' - took to social media to post a photo of herself inside a learner's car after completing her first session behind the wheel.
On her Instagram, she wrote: ''Watch out London! I'm coming for ya! Thank you @reddrivingschool for my first driving lesson. I didn't even poop myself on the roundabout. Can't wait for the next one (sic)''
The reason for Kaya's need to now be able to legally drive is that last December she revealed that she and her husband Benjamin Walker had welcomed their first child, a son, into the world.
Benjamin and Kaya met on the set of 'The Moon and the Sun' and got engaged in December 2014 after just a few months of dating. The couple tied the knot one year later.
Despite learning to drive in London, Kaya previously opened up about how she moved to New York to be with the 'Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter' star after admitting it was tough to maintain a long-distance relationship.
She shared: ''Ben lives in New York and I live in London, so we have to work hard to see each other. You have to go for it, which I like.''
