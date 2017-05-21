Kaya Scodelario has a new ''respect'' for her husband and ''fell in love with [him] all over again'' when they welcomed a son into the world.
Kaya Scodelario ''fell in love with her husband all over again'' when she became a mother.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' star had a new ''respect'' for her husband Benjamin Walker when she welcomed a baby boy into the world with him last year.
She said: ''I fell in love with my husband all over again, which I didn't expect. I thought, if anything, the relationship would be strained. But I respect him so much more now I see what a wonderful father he is, and he respects me as a mother now he's seen me do this. I think it kind of blew his mind a little bit.
''I feel sexier now, too, which no one ever tells you. I'm proud of my body. I understand what it's for ... It's gross, and strange, because it's such a personal time. So many women have such anxiety after they give birth because they feel like they need to snap back in shape. Even me - I am trying on dresses that don't fit right now. But I just have a real calmness of ... 'I'll get there eventually.'''
And Kaya doesn't think there is ever a ''right time'' to have a baby when you're an actress because there's never any peaceful moments.
Asked if she is one of the first of her friends to have children, she added to The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''Not at all. Most of my friends have kids. My friends are really normal people, they're not actors. Apart from the Skins lot, they are the friends I went to school with.
''Also, I think there's never going to be a right time. There's never going to be a moment where you're, like, 'OK, everything is nice and peaceful. Now I can have a family.'''
