Kaya Scodelario and her husband do ''one project on, one project off'' so they're always together.

The 'Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' star doesn't want to be apart from her spouse Benjamin Walker or their baby son and so the pair have agreed to fit their schedules around each other and only work when the other is free so they can travel around the world as a family unit.

She said: ''My husband is great. He is really supportive and knows that I want to continue to work, to enjoy motherhood and also to still have my life.

''[We] do one project on, one project off, so that we're always together as a family. We think it is important to be a unit and stick together.''

And the 25-year-old actress was amazed by how big the production was on her latest movie 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' compared to TV drama 'Skins', where she found fame.

She told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''They even had heat lamps for each palm tree so they would grow by the same amount overnight.

''You have no idea [how different it was to 'Skins']! I love looking back on those days. We used to share the tiniest trailer between six of us. We'd make our own sandwiches to take to work. It was very, very different.''

Meanwhile, Kaya previously admitted she ''lost it'' when she shot her first scene with Johnny Depp.

She admitted: ''You can try and mentally prepare yourself for it. But when he actually steps on set in that costume, you just lose it. You turn into a child.''

Whilst her co-star Brenton Thwaites, who plays Henry Turner, added: ''It was mesmerising. To the point where I found it difficult to focus. One part of my brain was thinking, 'He is the only man who can lead me to my father.' And the other was thinking, 'Holy s**t, I'm in a scene with Jack Sparrow.'''