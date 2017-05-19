Kaya Scodelario has admitted filming 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' was ''hell''.

The 25-year-old actress plays Carina Smyth in the upcoming fifth instalment of the popular swashbuckling adventure franchise - in which she stars opposite Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow - and has said she hated having to ''constantly be wet'' in order to film the all important pirate ship scenes.

She said: ''[It was] hell, we were in a giant warehouse that was just blue screen all the way around and we were in there for about three weeks. I didn't see daylight. We had to constantly be wet, so this poor, lovely makeup lady would come come over with a cold bottle of spritzer and apologise and then just spray it in my face, periodically throughout the day.''

And the star admitted that after accepting the role, she feared she would be romantically paired up with a much older actor, and was ''extremely relieved'' when Brenton Thwaites - who plays the son of Orlando Bloom's Will Turner - arrived on set.

She explained: ''I was concerned that they would want me to play a romantic part against someone in their 50's and that would be heartbreaking. So I was extremely relieved that Brenton is only a year older than me.''

Kaya - who rose to prominence when she starred as Effy Stonem in UK teen drama 'Skins' - admitted that being cast opposite an older ''love'' interest is a regular occurrence for her.

She continued: ''But, yeah, nine out of 10 times, if I read a script, it will be me with a guy that is twice my age, which is really f***ing weird.''

Looking to the future, Kaya plans to use her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' pay cheque to fund her dream of becoming a film producer.

She said: ''Doing a movie like this means I can finance my own independent movies and, eventually, that's what I want to do, I want to produce and I want to work with female crews.''

But in the meantime, the brunette beauty admits she's still trying to get her head round the sheer scale of extras involved in the Disney franchise, especially that the animal actors are taken as seriously as human roles.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''I mean, you walk on set and there's 500 extras, and there's a dog that's an actor and a rat that's an actor. I tried to pet the dog and they were like, 'please don't, he's working'. That was just like, wow.''

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' is out on May 26.