Kaya Scodelario is the new face of Cartier's Clash de Cartier jewellery line and stars in their short video campaign.
The 27-year-old actress has partnered with the luxury French jewellery house to feature in a series of advertisements for the much-anticipated collection, that that will go on sale worldwide next week.
The line - which explores the concept of duality - features studded and spiked designs, and will be available exclusively at the recently renovated Cartier boutique on Place Vendôme in Paris until April 14, in France.
International marketing and communications director at Cartier, Arnaud Carrez, insisted that the collaboration happened naturally because Kaya represents ''multicultural talent''.
He told WWD: ''She's a young talented actress and she has a lot of assertiveness, a lot of interesting character, so we felt she resonates very much with the 'Clash' spirit.
''She's half-Brazilian, half-British, and Cartier being very international, we like this idea of collaborating with multicultural talent.''
The 'Skins' star will appear in an exclusive film, directed by Gordon von Steiner, which will be released on April 10 online, across all Cartier digital platforms and in cinemas worldwide.
Carrez added: ''It's not a one-off campaign. Clash will be the key priority story for us for the years to come.''
Sofia Coppola, Annabelle Wallis and Jake Gyllenhaal have also worked with the brand on previous campaigns, and Carrez explained that he hopes to build a long-term relationship with the 'Maze Runner' actress.
He continued: ''What we love about Kaya is the meeting of two cultures: a Latin American raised in England.
''Kaya cultivates two facets of the same energy in a stylish balancing act, a creative duel between serious and quirky. Like the Clash de Cartier collection, the actress combines the aristocratic codes with a touch of irreverence and elegance.''
