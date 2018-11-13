Katy Perry had to help Winnie Harlow go to the bathroom during the Met Gala.

The 34-year-old singer came to the rescue of the model during the fashion extravaganza in May this year, after Winnie - who was attending her very first fundraising event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City - had difficulty going to the bathroom in her Tommy Hilfiger gown.

Speaking to Access Live, Winnie said: ''Katy Perry helped me use the bathroom. I actually went to the bathroom and I was walking around looking like, 'Oh my gosh, what am I going to do?' And she was like, 'Do you need help?' and I was like 'No, no, no, it's ok, don't worry about it.'

''[She was like] 'Girl, you're going to need some help.' She went in the stall with me, and held my dress up. That's what really happens in the girl's bathroom.''

The 24-year-old model also walked in her first ever Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this month, and recently claimed she isn't worried about hateful comments, after she endured nasty bullying throughout her school life.

Winnie - who suffers from vitiligo, which causes the loss skin pigment - said: ''I was a confident child growing up, but that changed for a time when I was bullied at school.

''As an adult, I gained my confidence back by asking myself, 'Why do I care what other people think?' And now I don't.

''If I were to come face-to-face with those bullies today, I wouldn't say a word. Their thoughts are irrelevant.''

The former 'America's Next Top Model' contestant believes the key to not getting upset by bullies is for a person to figure out their own reasons why they doubt themselves.

She said: ''If I was advising my best friend on bullies, first I would ask them, 'Why are you doubting yourself?'

''Once you get to the core reason [for self doubt], you can start to work on making it over those barriers that are holding you back.''