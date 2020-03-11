'Roar' singer Katy Perry admits she already has baby names in mind for her first child.
Katy Perry already has baby names in mind.
The 35-year-old singer - who is pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - admitted she has given plenty of thought to what the loved up couple will call their bundle of joy.
She told Australia's 'Fifi, Fev & Byron' radio show: ''Yeah, of course. I've strategised a record before, and my life and my career.
''There's been some thoughts in some of these things... We make [Orlando] think he does [have a say]. That's how you do it.
''No, of course he does! He's incredible. That's why we're on this journey.''
The 'Roar' hitmaker revealed she has always wanted to have kids, but it's only after the last couple of years that she's finally feeling ''ready'' to be a mum for the first time.
She added: ''I was that girl, or am still that girl, that had that box, the baby clothes before there was the thought, or even an Orlando Bloom.
''I'm excited about that and like I said, I have two nieces and one nephew that I'm obsessed with. I think, definitely, everything's changing.
''I wasn't ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I'm really ready. I see a baby and I'm like [makes gaga face]. It's just time for me and it's the right time.''
Katy shared her exciting pregnancy news last week when she dropped the music video for new single 'Never Worn White', which at the end showed her cradling her baby bump.
Katy then confirmed the news in a subsequent Instagram video, admitting it is ''the longest secret'' she has ''ever had to keep''.
She said: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that. There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.
''So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore. I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you.''
