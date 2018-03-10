A nun involved in a legal battle with Katy Perry has died in court.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman of the Archidiocese of Los Angeles - who has clashed with the pop star over the sale of a convent - passed away on Friday (09.03.18), after collapsing during a court hearing related to the dispute, CBS News reports.

Sister Catherine lived in the convent in Los Feliz with another nun for four decades and, in 2015, she'd tried to sell the property to restaurant owner Dana Hollister, who intended to turn the convent into a hotel.

However, that sale was blocked by a judge in 2016, who claimed that the proposed deal was invalid, thereby leaving Katy with the opportunity to purchase the property.

In December 2017, a judge order Hollister to pay almost $10 million in compensatory damages to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and Katy for attempting to interfere with the proposed sale.

Sister Catherine previously spoke out against selling the property to the 'Roar' hitmaker, insisting that Katy was the wrong person to maintain the convent's legacy.

During an interview in 2015, she explained: ''After she spoke [about] her lifestyle, and what we have been teaching for years and our older sisters have been teaching, and what we believe in, [she] just did not fit.''

Katy's parents are both Pentecostal pastors and she was raised in a strict household.

However, in an interview in 2013, the American pop star revealed she no longer considers herself a Christian, even though she's retained a ''deep connection with God''.

She explained: ''I'm not Buddhist, I'm not Hindu, I'm not Christian, but I still feel like I have a deep connection with God. I pray all the time - for self-control, for humility.''