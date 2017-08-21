Katy Perry would ''love'' for her feud with Taylor Swift to end.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker famously fell out with the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' singer when the blonde beauty accused Katy of sabotaging her 'Red Tour' in 2014 by stealing three of her backing dancers but now Katy is keen to see their ''beef'' end.

Speaking on SiriusXM Hits 1′s Morning Mash Up, she said: ''Listen, I'd love for the beef to end. I'd love to take if off the BBQ. I'm down, but I haven't heard anything of it.''

And Katy previously insisted she has ''always'' loved Taylor.

She said recently: ''I mean, I love her, I always have. We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.' ... I'm ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually ... I think it's time ...

''I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she's a fantastic songwriter. I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, we can do this.'''

And although Katy accepts that she and Taylor won't always agree on everything, she doesn't think that means they can't be compassionate towards one another.

She said: ''Maybe I don't agree with everything she does, and maybe she doesn't agree with everything I do.

''I really, truly, want to come together, and in a place of love and forgiveness, and understanding and compassion.''