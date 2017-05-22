Katy Perry would like to collaborate with Ariana Grande in the future.

The 32-year-old singer has poured cold water on rumours that the pair have already worked on a track together, but she hasn't ruled out getting into the studio with the 23-year-old beauty when the time is right.

Asked by Roman Kemp on his Capital London Breakfast Show on Monday morning (22.05.17) if Ariana was meant to feature on her track 'Bon Appetite', she said: ''No, oh my god, we never even had a discussion about it, even though I love her and we'll do something together in the future when it's right. No one speaks for me, besides me. So if you didn't hear it from the horse's mouth, then it ain't true or it's not yet true.''

Katy was on the show ahead of her intimate gig at The Water Rats in the British capital, which she is doing to celebrate her pal Roman's new radio show.

Speaking earlier this month about her plan to throw the 24-year-old presenter a celebration concert, she said: ''You know I'm going to be coming to the UK, actually quite a lot coming up and I think if I know anything, I know English gentlemen. When they celebrate, I think mostly they celebrate either with a Sunday roast with Yorkshire pudding and also, like, just going to the pub right? ... Let's go to the pub, let's knock some down, and I'm going to suggest we go to Water Rats ...

''I'm going to go to The Water Rats, and I'm going to play a show and you're coming and I think some people that are listening are going to be coming if they want to come. And we're going to drink some beers and we're going to sing some songs! We're going to remember where we came from because you have a new radio show, I have a new record, we've come so far, we're still a bunch of dweebs but it doesn't matter! Always remember where you came from, right?''

Roman replied: Amazing! So this is the weirdest thing ever, Katy's just said that she's going to throw us a gig at The Water Rats and we're going to invite some listeners down as well.''

