Katy Perry doesn't think she'll ever marry again.

The 34-year-old singer - who is now in a relationship with Orlando Bloom - married Russell Brand almost a decade ago in 2010, and after divorcing him two years later in 2012, she isn't sure if she'll ever walk down the aisle again, because she's more ''pragmatic and logistical'' than she used to be.

Speaking to Paper Magazine's Spring 2019 edition, she said: ''I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things. I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was.''

It isn't the first time the 'Roar' hitmaker has spoken about her ex-husband, as in 2013 she revealed she hasn't spoken to Russell - who is now married to Laura Gallacher, with whom he has daughters Mabel, two, and Peggy, six months - since he split from her in late 2011.

She said at the time: ''He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.''

Meanwhile, Russell, 43, previously said he doesn't like to ''compare'' his two marriages, but thinks he's changed a lot in the five years since he divorced Katy.

He said: ''I don't compare my relationships now to previous relationships out of respect to my present wife and to Katy Perry. I think I'm an easier person to be with now. I'm also in a very different situation. I'm dependent on my wife. In relationships, there is always going to be a level of dependency. But I try not to project my problems onto other people and perhaps I've not always been like that.''