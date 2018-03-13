Katy Perry insists she won't change herself for anyone including what make up she goes for.
Katy Perry won't change herself for anyone.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker insists she uses make up as an ''expression'' of who she is as a person, rather than who somebody else wants her to be.
She told People Style: ''My make up is an expression of who I am and who I'm trying to be, not a reflection of who I'm with ... When I was younger, I'd wake up early to make sure I had a full face of 'natural look' first thing in the morning. That's a couple hours of sleep I'll never get back! I love makeup's power to transform and empower.''
Meanwhile, Katy previously revealed she feels there is ''nothing to hide behind'' after having her hair changed into a pixie cut and says it has also changed what kind of make up she goes for.
She explained: ''The short hair obviously really puts your face at the forefront - there's nothing to hide behind! I focus on clean, beautiful skin, and then a statement eye or a statement lip. I love playing with unexpected colours for my eyes, so the Cool Kat Palette is a favourite at the moment. And with the weather getting warmer, especially here in South America where I'm on tour, Katy Kat Gloss is such a cheerful way to dress up your smile ... I love make up's power to transform and empower. It could be a day look gloss that you glam up with some glitter to go out. It's a little whisper of a lash to put new curtains on the windows to your soul. There's something for everyone in this collection, and it allows anyone to be anything!''
