Katy Perry wants women to ''come together'' to make the world a ''better place''.

The 32-year-old musician - who previously had a famous feud with fellow musician Taylor Swift - has said she would like to see all women come together and put their differences aside in aid of helping change the world.

She said: ''Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story.''

And Katy, who is currently working on her fifth studio album, has said she won't be addressing her feud with the 27-year-old actress - which started when Taylor claimed the 'Unconditionally' singer pinched three of her backing dancers from her 'Red' tour in 2012 - on her upcoming record, despite Taylor's track 'Bad Blood' reportedly being about their dispute.

She said: ''I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that's calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that's not to any one person, and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that.''

And the star insists her album won't be about ''anyone else''.

She told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''This record is not about anyone else. record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else. It's not even about me! It's about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there's a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless, and here it is.''