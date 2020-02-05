Katy Perry has promised to sing to Prince Charles' houseplants as she was made an ambassador for his charity, the British Asian Trust.

The 'Roar' hitmaker appeared alongside the 71-year-old royal at Banqueting House in London on Tuesday night (04.02.20), where it was announced Katy would become an ambassador for the anti-trafficking charity.

Introducing Prince Charles to the guests at the event, she shared: ''I'm excited to be here because I'm a big fan of his royal highness and all the work that he has done and is continuing to do, especially in India for children. In my own personal experience, he has an incredibly kind soul. So kind, that yes, sometimes he talks to his plants. And he asked me if I could sing to his plants. And I will, in the future, you have my word, sir.''

And Prince Charles confessed it was a ''great pleasure'' to have first met the singer back in November, just before his birthday.

Speaking to the audience - which included the likes of Naughty Boy and comedian Russell Peters - he said: ''She told me just now that she wanted to make it slightly more spicy, but I think she resisted the temptation. But I must say it was a great pleasure to have met her in Mumbai last November at a gathering for British Asian Trust council members on the day before my birthday. Meeting her turned out to be a wonderful birthday present.''

With her new role, Katy is hoping to ''shine a light'' on the devastating trafficking taking place in South Asia.

She said: ''I hope I can help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child-trafficking. Children are vulnerable and innocent and have to be protected.''