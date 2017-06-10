Katy Perry has admitted she became interested in the power of meditation after her now ex-husband Russell Brand introduced it to her.
Katy Perry was introduced to meditation by her ex-husband Russell Brand.
The 'Roar' hitmaker has admitted the breathing practice has become the ''biggest help'' in her life because it allows her to juggle things better when her life gets a little ''crazy'' and has credited the 42-year-old comedian for opening her mind to it.
Katy - who was married to the actor from 2010 until 2012 - said: ''[Russell] is an avid meditator and I learned when I was in India getting married.
''My parents are both born again Christians and I love them. I love how I was raised and I don't regret anything. I'm not dismissing it. I respect all religions, but I did think that meditation was more of a religion. Transcendental meditation is not a religion.''
The 32-year-old singer - who was last in a relationship with Orlando Bloom - believes meditation allows her to get the creative juices flowing and recharge her batteries.
She explained: ''Life can get a little crazy, and I am always juggling a thousand balls at once. I'm just like anyone else. I'm addicted to my phone. I have my phone next to my bed. I would say that especially when I'm single, but even in a partnership, I'll look at my phone before I look at my partner. When I meditate, I get to the real well of creativity. It stirs up all of these creative juices and I get my best ideas.''
And when she's feeling stressed out or sad, the blonde beauty will take 20 minutes away from the situation to engage her mind and clear her thoughts of negativity.
She told E! News: ''I have been crabby many times and I'll just say, 'Look, I'm in a really bad mood. I need 20 minutes to reset. I come back.'
''My mood has changed 100 per cent.''
