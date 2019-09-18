Katy Perry hopes her truce with Taylor Swift ''sets an example'' to their young fans.

The two pop stars confirmed the end of their feud - which began in 2014 when the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker allegedly poached her rival's backing dancers - when Katy appeared in Taylor's 'You Need to Calm Down' video earlier this year and the 'American Idol' judge thought it was important to show their ''misunderstanding'' was over for the sake of their impressionable followers.

Katy told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''We have such big groups of people that like to follow us and they started turning against each other a little bit too.

''And it was really unfortunate, but we made amends and I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it could be cool to ask for forgiveness and to confront someone you may have an issue with or problem with and to talk it out.''

Katy, 34, recently admitted she'd love to collaborate with 29-year-old Taylor, who previously penned 'Bad Blood' about their acrimonious relationship.

She said: ''I'm open, I'm open [to a collaboration]! You know, one of my favourite songs of hers off of a couple of records past is 'Begin Again'.

''I love... I really like what she's saying in 'The Archer'. I think she's really intelligent, there's lots of layers to her. You know, I get the singles, a lot of people know us from the singles but when you dig deep, there's depth.''

Katy sent Taylor an actual olive branch last year to end their feud, and after the 'Me!' singer asked the 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker to appear in her music video, they sat down properly to take over their differences face-to-face.

Taylor previously said: ''She wrote back, 'This makes me so emotional. I'm so up for this. I want us to be that example. But let's spend some time together. Because I want it to be real'. So she came over and we talked for hours.''