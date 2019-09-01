Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want to get married in a ''Gothic Irish castle''.

The couple got engaged six months ago, and 34-year-old Katy has her heart set on tying the knot with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor at a ''fairy tale'' location and the centuries old Ashford Castle, which is located on the shore of Lough Corrib in Ireland, is the favourite potential venue at the moment.

A source said: ''She and Orlando are looking into tying the knot at a Gothic Irish castle. It's going to be a fairy tale extravaganza.''

Katy has not hired a wedding planner to help her organise her nuptials and is instead making all the major decisions about her big day herself, with the input of the creative team she works with on her music, videos and tours.

The source added to National Enquirer magazine: ''She isn't hiring a wedding planner. Katy's relying on her own ideas and asking her inner circle of assistants, stylists and tour stage designers to pitch in where needed.''

Katy previously admitted that she and Orlando, 42, have worked hard to lay a ''beautiful foundation'' before they ''build a monster house'' by getting married.

She said: ''Well, I think we're doing really great and we're really doing the hard work and laying the beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house.

''I'm saying more figuratively, like emotionally. It's important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step. Because he was married before and it's not the same in your 30s.''

Both Katy and Orlando have been married before; the 'Never Really Over' singer was wed to Russell Brand for just 14 months until their split in 2011, whilst Orlando was betrothed to Miranda Kerr - with whom he has eight-year-old son Flynn - from 2010 to 2013.

Katy and Orlando have been dating on-and-off since 2016, and previously split in 2017 before they rekindled their romance in April the following year, and then eventually getting engaged in February.