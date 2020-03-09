Pregnant singer Katy Perry would love to have a baby girl.
Katy Perry hopes she has a daughter.
The 'Roar' hitmaker is pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - and she has revealed she'd love to have a baby girl.
According to Extra, the star addressed the crowd during her performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final between Australia and India, and simply said: ''I hope it's a girl!''
During Sunday's (08.03.20) episode of 'American Idol', the 35-year-old singer also broke the news to her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
She revealed: ''We're having a baby... Oh my God, I'm terrified!''
In a pre-taped segment - which looked to have been filmed after the audition rounds - both of Katy's co-stars joked there was a ''fourth judge'' on the way before she made the exciting announcement.
Lionel smiled: ''I can't tell you how excited I am that we're going to have a fourth judge on the show this year''
Luke added: ''I think it's a perfect addition to this panel.''
The 'Firework' singer surprised fans last week when she revealed she is expecting her first child with Orlando during the music video for 'Never Worn White'.
At the end of the video, Katy can be seen cradling her baby bump, and she later took to Instagram to confirm the news.
She said: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that.
''There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.''
The couple are ''excited and happy'' about their baby news.
She said: ''I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.
''I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you.''
And she joked: ''I had to reveal it at some point, because it was getting pretty obvious.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...