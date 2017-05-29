Katy Perry has urged her fans to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project in aid of Memorial Day on Monday (29.05.17).

The 'Bon Appetite' singer took to Instagram on Monday to post a touching tribute in celebration of the annual American holiday - which aims to honour those who have died whilst serving in the country's armed forces - and to ask her followers to ''make any contribution'' they can to the charity which helps support injured service men and women.

Uploading a picture previously posted by the Wounded Warrior Project charity, Katy wrote: ''Memorial Day is always a powerful reminder to put aside our small daily concerns and petty grievances, and allow ourselves to be humbled by the magnitude of the sacrifices made for us by our Veterans and their families.

''I am continually grateful to all our men and women in service now, and the job they do--day in and out, often far from home and loved ones--protecting our freedom. I bow my head and my heart, and I thank them. ''The greatest casualty is being forgotten'' is the motto of the Wounded Warrior Project, and I encourage you to make any contribution you can whether it be monetary, your time or simply spreading the word. There are several other organizations that provide different services for our veterans and their families, check them out below today and see which one touches your heart: @wwp@the_22_project @sofwarriorfnd (Wounded Warrior Project link in bio) (sic)''

It isn't the first cause Katy, 32, has gotten behind either, as she previously donated $10,000 to Planned Parenthood - which provides reproductive health services in the United States and globally - in order to help the organisation through recent budget cuts.

She said in a lengthy Instagram post: ''I am making a public donation to Planned Parenthood for the teenage me who made several visits to first a clinic in Santa Barbara and then Los Angeles, CA to educate myself on my sexual health, a subject I had little to no information on because of my sheltered upbringing. I had no idea how things worked down there, and had no idea how to make a plan for them.

''Planned Parenthood educated me on my body and my reproductive health, so that I could focus on my dreams and using my voice until I knew the timing was right for me to make a plan to have a family. Since then, I have been able to focus wholeheartedly on bringing messages of strength and becoming a voice for others. Without this education, I may have had a different life path.

''That is just my experience, but I know Planned Parenthood's broader range of services can sometimes be the only medical support low-income families ever see. I know what it's like to need help. I came from a lower- to middle-class family and never grew up with the option of health insurance. I remember having 13 cavities as a teenager, and the best option my parents could come up with was to try and take me to Mexico because we couldn't afford anything in California.

''Now, more than ever, we all need to protect and create safe places for each other. I hope I can help inspire you to make a gift as well, and become a member and an ally.''