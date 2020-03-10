Katy Perry told her grandma she was pregnant before she died.

The 'Roar' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - visited her paternal grandparent Ann Pearl Hudson in hospital before she passed away over the weekend, and she revealed the ''exciting news''.

In an emotional clip uploaded to Instagram, Katy told her: ''Grandma, it's Katy. I just wanted to tell you, I know you're not feeling well but I wanted to share some exciting news with you.

''You remember me, Katy? I'm gonna have a baby! I'm pregnant, grandma!''

The 35-year-old singer smiled as her grandma told her ''don't tell anybody'', and reiterated she's ''finally'' having a baby.

She added: ''But Katy is finally pregnant! She's the last one, but I have baby inside me. I wanted to tell that to you.''

The clip was uploaded as part of a tribute to her grandma, and Katy remembered her for her quick wit, great fashion sense and love of wine.

She wrote alongside the video and a series of images: ''I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there's a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.

''If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include ''are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!''

''There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. (sic)''

The 'Dark Horse' singer credited her grandma for contributing to her becoming the person she is today.

She said: ''A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did.

''Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love.

''Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. ''