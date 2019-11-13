Katy Perry is set to perform at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker has announced the one-off performance at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on March 8, 2020.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi! Let's break some records - join me in Melbourne on March 8, 2020 for the ICC @T20WorldCup Women's Final. We'll Roar in support of these awesome women on International Women's Day! Ticket link in Stories (sic)''

The concert will mark the US pop superstar's first in the country since 2018's 'Witness: The Tour'.

In May, Katy revealed that there are no plans to head out on tour because ''one thing suffers'' if she tries to combine both parts of her job.

She said: ''I don't really want to go on tour right now. I can't make a record while I'm on the road because one thing suffers.''

Katy added that the music industry has changed a lot in the past 11 years, and it's not the same as it was when she brought out her 2008 debut album 'One Of The Boys'.

The 'I Kissed A Girl' singer explained: ''I feel a little bit like 2008 was a time, and now 2019 is a totally different time, and all of the change that has happened in between that, it's a totally different playing field.

''I mean, you have to rewire and relearn. I would say that, as an observer, and a big fan of music, there are fewer characters. Lots of songs come out, but fewer characters and personalities.''

On Saturday (16.11.19), Katy is set to perform at Mumbai's OnePlus Music Festival on the same line-up as Dua Lipa.

On sharing a stage with her idol, the 'One Kiss hitmaker wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures from her trip: ''So excited to go back to India this week!! I've never had the chance to perform in front of you and I'm excited to share the stage with sweet mutha KPez @katyperry !!!! Yaaaaay. (sic)''