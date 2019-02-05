Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves are set to perform a Dolly Parton tribute at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
The '9 to 5' hitmaker will take to the stage to perform new music from her album 'Dumplin'', and the bash will also have a special tribute segment that will feature Perry, Musgraves, Little Big Town and Maren Morris singing a medley of the music legend's country hits.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (05.02.19), Musgraves wrote: ''*D O L L Y dream come true, fully materialized* (sic)''
Dolly - who is an eight-time Grammy Award winner - will receive the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year prize at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
This year's nominees include Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes, who are also set to perform.
Best Album ['Dirty Computer'] and Music Video ['Pynk'] nominee Janelle Monáe, country stars Musgraves, who has four nods, and Dan + Shay, who received a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, will also hit the stage at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys.
Hip hop superstar Kendrick Lamar is nominated for the most gongs this year, with eight nods to his name, with Drake close behind with seven, and Boi-1da and Brandi received six nominations each.
Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren, newcomer H.E.R. and producer Sounwave all have five nominations along with Cardi.
